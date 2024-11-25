Report: Jalen Pitre set to miss multiple weeks with pec injury

The Texans are set to be without safety Jalen Pitre for an extended period of time.

Pitre left Sunday’s loss to the Titans with a pectoral injury and Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that he is expected to miss multiple weeks with a partial tear. Pitre does not need surgery at this time, but may need it at some point down the road.

Pitre only played 21 snaps on Sunday before leaving the game. He has 65 tackles, an interception, and a forced fumble in 12 games this season.

Calen Bullock, Eric Murray, and Jimmie Ward were the other safeties to see time for the Texans against Tennessee. They also have M.J. Stewart on the 53-man roster, but he only saw time on special teams this week.