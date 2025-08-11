 Skip navigation
Report: Jamaal Williams working out for Dolphins

  
August 11, 2025

The Dolphins are taking a look at a veteran running back.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports Jamaal Williams is working out with Miami on Monday.

Williams, 30, spent the last two seasons with the Saints after a pair of seasons with the Lions. He rushed for 164 yards with a touchdown and caught nine passes for 57 yards in 14 games last season.

New Orleans released Williams in March.

The Bears have also recently expressed interest in Williams.

A fourth-round pick in 2017, Williams has appeared in 117 games with 45 starts for the Packers, Lions, and Saints. He rushed for a career-high 1,066 yards with a league-leading 17 touchdowns for Detroit in 2022.