Report: Ja’Marr Chase has AC joint sprain, will have more tests Sunday

Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase wasn’t around for the end of Saturday’s win over the Vikings and it remains to be seen when he might be able to return to action.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Chase suffered an AC joint sprain in his shoulder while making a catch during the fourth quarter of the Bengals’ 27-24 overtime win. Chase left for the locker room and then returned to watch the final minutes without a helmet or pads on the sideline.

Rapoport adds that Chase will have further tests on Sunday to determine the severity of the injury. A timeline for his return will come together after getting those results and it’s thought that Chase might not miss any additional time.

The Bengals lost defensive lineman D.J. Reader for the season when he tore his quad in the win and defensive back DJ Ivey hurt his knee, so there are multiple injury situations for the team to deal with after improving to 8-6 on the season.