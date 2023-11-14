Report: Jason Pierre-Paul agrees to terms with Saints

Free agent edge rusher Jason Pierre-Paul has agreed to terms with the Saints, Josina Anderson of CBS Sports reports.

The Saints worked out Pierre-Paul earlier Monday.

It is unclear whether Pierre-Paul is joining the team’s 53-player roster or the practice squad.

Pierre-Paul, 34, spent the 2022 season with the Ravens. He totaled three sacks, five passes defensed, five tackles for loss and an interception in 14 games.

Pierre-Paul, the No. 15 overall selection in 2010, has 94.5 career sacks. He has won two Super Bowls, one with the Giants in 2011 and one with the Buccaneers in 2020.

The Saints have their bye in Week 11 before taking on the Falcons in Week 12.