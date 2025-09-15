 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

johnson_mpx.jpg
Johnson experiencing ‘growing pains’ as new HC
nbc_pft_steelers_250915.jpg
Steelers hurt by special teams issues in Week 2
simms_colts.jpg
All the pieces are coming together for Colts

Other PFT Content

NFL: Carolina Panthers at Arizona Cardinals
Two of three late-afternoon games had moments of silence for Charlie Kirk
bigshield2.jpg
It’s a Week 1 Big Shield giveaway weekend
NFC Wild Card Playoffs: Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Rams
Ryan Clark apologizes for “on and off the air” interactions with Peter Schrager
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

johnson_mpx.jpg
Johnson experiencing ‘growing pains’ as new HC
nbc_pft_steelers_250915.jpg
Steelers hurt by special teams issues in Week 2
simms_colts.jpg
All the pieces are coming together for Colts

Other PFT Content

NFL: Carolina Panthers at Arizona Cardinals
Two of three late-afternoon games had moments of silence for Charlie Kirk
bigshield2.jpg
It’s a Week 1 Big Shield giveaway weekend
NFC Wild Card Playoffs: Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Rams
Ryan Clark apologizes for “on and off the air” interactions with Peter Schrager
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Report: Jayden Daniels may miss Week 3 with knee sprain

  
Published September 15, 2025 02:34 PM

There’s now a little more information on the knee injury sustained by Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels in Thursday night’s loss to the Packers.

According to a report from NFL Media, Daniels suffered a sprained knee during the contest. While it is not considered a long-term injury, Daniels’ status for the Week 3 matchup against the Raiders is now in doubt.

Daniels underwent an MRI on Friday and had follow-up testing on Monday.

If Daniels is not able to play, Marcus Mariota would be in line to start for Washington.

Mariota spent two seasons with the Raiders from 2020-2021 as Derek Carr’s backup. He appeared in 11 games with no starts, completing 18-of-30 passes for 230 yards with one touchdown and one interception.

Mariota has not started a game since 2022 when he was with the Falcons. In his 13 starts that season, he completed 61.3 percent of his passes for 2,219 yards with 15 touchdowns and nine picks.

The No. 2 overall pick of the 2015 draft, Mariota has played 93 games with 74 starts for the Titans, Raiders, Falcons, Eagles, and Commanders. He was 34-of-44 passing for 364 yards with four touchdowns and no picks in his three appearances for Washington in 2024.

In two games this season, Daniels has completed 60 percent of his throws for 433 yards with three touchdowns and no interceptions. He’s rushed for 85 yards on 18 attempts.

Head coach Dan Quinn is scheduled to speak with the media later on Monday.