Report: Jayden Daniels may miss Week 3 with knee sprain

There’s now a little more information on the knee injury sustained by Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels in Thursday night’s loss to the Packers.

According to a report from NFL Media, Daniels suffered a sprained knee during the contest. While it is not considered a long-term injury, Daniels’ status for the Week 3 matchup against the Raiders is now in doubt.

Daniels underwent an MRI on Friday and had follow-up testing on Monday.

If Daniels is not able to play, Marcus Mariota would be in line to start for Washington.

Mariota spent two seasons with the Raiders from 2020-2021 as Derek Carr’s backup. He appeared in 11 games with no starts, completing 18-of-30 passes for 230 yards with one touchdown and one interception.

Mariota has not started a game since 2022 when he was with the Falcons. In his 13 starts that season, he completed 61.3 percent of his passes for 2,219 yards with 15 touchdowns and nine picks.

The No. 2 overall pick of the 2015 draft, Mariota has played 93 games with 74 starts for the Titans, Raiders, Falcons, Eagles, and Commanders. He was 34-of-44 passing for 364 yards with four touchdowns and no picks in his three appearances for Washington in 2024.

In two games this season, Daniels has completed 60 percent of his throws for 433 yards with three touchdowns and no interceptions. He’s rushed for 85 yards on 18 attempts.

Head coach Dan Quinn is scheduled to speak with the media later on Monday.