Report: Jayden Reed to have surgery next week, hope is for November return

Packers receiver Jayden Reed suffered a broken collarbone during the team’s win over the Commanders on Thursday night.

Head coach Matt LaFleur said after the game that Reed will miss “a lot” of time, there’s now a better sense of when he’ll recover.

Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, Reed will have surgery to repair his collarbone early next week. The hope is that he will be ready to play in November.

This is Reed’s first significant injury in the league, as he played 16 games as a rookie in 2023 and was on the field for all 17 contests in 2024. Last season, Reed caught 55 passes for 857 yards with six touchdowns.

Reed caught three passes for 45 yards with a touchdown in the season-opening win over the Lions. While he got his hands on a ball last night, his touchdown catch was negated by an offensive penalty.