 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_eagleschiefspreviewv2_250912.jpg
Hurts, Mahomes ready for Super Bowl LIX rematch
nbc_pft_levelofconcernv2_250912.jpg
How concerned should 0-1 Super Bowl contenders be?
nbc_pft_showmesomething_250912.jpg
PFT Draft: Show me something in Week 2

Other PFT Content

bigshield2.jpg
It’s a Week 1 Big Shield giveaway weekend
NFC Wild Card Playoffs: Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Rams
Ryan Clark apologizes for “on and off the air” interactions with Peter Schrager
nbc_pft_shieldv2_250819.jpg
Buy Big Shield today, read it this weekend
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_eagleschiefspreviewv2_250912.jpg
Hurts, Mahomes ready for Super Bowl LIX rematch
nbc_pft_levelofconcernv2_250912.jpg
How concerned should 0-1 Super Bowl contenders be?
nbc_pft_showmesomething_250912.jpg
PFT Draft: Show me something in Week 2

Other PFT Content

bigshield2.jpg
It’s a Week 1 Big Shield giveaway weekend
NFC Wild Card Playoffs: Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Rams
Ryan Clark apologizes for “on and off the air” interactions with Peter Schrager
nbc_pft_shieldv2_250819.jpg
Buy Big Shield today, read it this weekend
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Report: Jayden Reed to have surgery next week, hope is for November return

  
Published September 12, 2025 01:34 PM

Packers receiver Jayden Reed suffered a broken collarbone during the team’s win over the Commanders on Thursday night.

Head coach Matt LaFleur said after the game that Reed will miss “a lot” of time, there’s now a better sense of when he’ll recover.

Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, Reed will have surgery to repair his collarbone early next week. The hope is that he will be ready to play in November.

This is Reed’s first significant injury in the league, as he played 16 games as a rookie in 2023 and was on the field for all 17 contests in 2024. Last season, Reed caught 55 passes for 857 yards with six touchdowns.

Reed caught three passes for 45 yards with a touchdown in the season-opening win over the Lions. While he got his hands on a ball last night, his touchdown catch was negated by an offensive penalty.