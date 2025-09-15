 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

johnson_mpx.jpg
Johnson experiencing ‘growing pains’ as new HC
nbc_pft_steelers_250915.jpg
Steelers hurt by special teams issues in Week 2
simms_colts.jpg
All the pieces are coming together for Colts

Other PFT Content

NFL: Carolina Panthers at Arizona Cardinals
Two of three late-afternoon games had moments of silence for Charlie Kirk
bigshield2.jpg
It’s a Week 1 Big Shield giveaway weekend
NFC Wild Card Playoffs: Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Rams
Ryan Clark apologizes for “on and off the air” interactions with Peter Schrager
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

johnson_mpx.jpg
Johnson experiencing ‘growing pains’ as new HC
nbc_pft_steelers_250915.jpg
Steelers hurt by special teams issues in Week 2
simms_colts.jpg
All the pieces are coming together for Colts

Other PFT Content

NFL: Carolina Panthers at Arizona Cardinals
Two of three late-afternoon games had moments of silence for Charlie Kirk
bigshield2.jpg
It’s a Week 1 Big Shield giveaway weekend
NFC Wild Card Playoffs: Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Rams
Ryan Clark apologizes for “on and off the air” interactions with Peter Schrager
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Report: Jaylon Johnson out indefinitely with groin injury

  
Published September 15, 2025 01:18 PM

Bears defensive back Jaylon Johnson made his 2025 debut on Sunday, but he’s now set to be sidelined once again.

Johnson is now out indefinitely with a groin injury, according to a report from ESPN.

Chicago is still evaluating Johnson’s injury to determine whether or not the defensive back needs surgery and a recovery timeline.

Johnson had been dealing with a groin issue throughout training camp and ended up missing the Week 1 loss to the Vikings due to it. While he was able to play some of Sunday’s game against the Lions, he re-aggravated the injury in the second quarter of the loss to the Lions.

Now, Johnson will be sidelined for an undetermined amount of time as he recovers.

Johnson was a Pro Bowler in each of the last two seasons. In 2024, he recorded two interceptions, eight passes defensed, and one forced fumble in 17 games.