Report: Jaylon Johnson out indefinitely with groin injury

Bears defensive back Jaylon Johnson made his 2025 debut on Sunday, but he’s now set to be sidelined once again.

Johnson is now out indefinitely with a groin injury, according to a report from ESPN.

Chicago is still evaluating Johnson’s injury to determine whether or not the defensive back needs surgery and a recovery timeline.

Johnson had been dealing with a groin issue throughout training camp and ended up missing the Week 1 loss to the Vikings due to it. While he was able to play some of Sunday’s game against the Lions, he re-aggravated the injury in the second quarter of the loss to the Lions.

Now, Johnson will be sidelined for an undetermined amount of time as he recovers.

Johnson was a Pro Bowler in each of the last two seasons. In 2024, he recorded two interceptions, eight passes defensed, and one forced fumble in 17 games.