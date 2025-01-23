Report: Jerry Jones has spoken informally to Pete Carroll about Cowboys’ head coaching job

The Cowboys’ search for a new head coach could best be described as a soap opera.

Cowboys offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer may be negotiating to become the 10th head coach of the team, but now comes intriguing and interesting news.

Nick Harris of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports Jones has spoken with former Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll regarding the opening. Harris described the conversation “as informal, although the interest is legitimate enough to be reported.”

There are no plans for a formal interview, per Harris.

Jones began the search with a conversation with Colorado coach Deion Sanders that has gone nowhere since.

Seattle assistant Leslie Frazier, former Jets head coach Robert Saleh and Schottenheimer are the only in-person interviews Jones has conducted. Eagles offensive coordinator Kellen Moore had a virtual interview since his team remains in the playoffs.

Schottenheimer worked for Carroll from 2018-20, so it’s possible Jones’ conversation with Carroll was about Schottenheimer. Schottenheimer has spent the past three seasons in Dallas, including serving as offensive coordinator the past two. He did not call the plays under Mike McCarthy.

Carroll, 73, wants to return to the NFL after a year off. He has 18 seasons of NFL head coaching experience and won a Super Bowl in 2013.

Jones’ previous eight hires were familiar faces to Jones and/or previous head coaches. If Schottenheimer is hired, he would follow the hires of Dave Campo and Jason Garrett as coaches on the Cowboys staff who were promoted to head coach.