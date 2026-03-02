Report: Jets could add multiple veteran QBs this offseason

The Jets didn’t have much to say about their plans at the quarterback position at the Scouting Combine last week, but things should come into clearer view in the near future.

They opened the 2025 season with Justin Fields in the job, cycled through Tyrod Taylor and lost their final four games with undrafted rookie Brady Cook getting his first taste of NFL action. Fields signed a two-year deal, but General Manager Darren Mougey said only that he’s under contract while saying the team would evaluate the position “through every landscape” as they head toward the 2026 campaign.

Free agency and the trade market are the first landscapes up on the calendar and Rich Cimini of ESPN.com had a report about the team’s potential path through those phases over the weekend. Cimini reported that there’s a feeling that the team could look to add a pair of veteran options to the roster as they try to improve on last year’s 3-14 record.

Cimini adds that the options they are not expected to focus on options at the top end of the market and mentions names like Tyson Bagent, Tanner McKee, Spencer Rattler, and Jarrett Stidham as the kind of players that the team could work to acquire.

There’s also the draft, but the Raiders aren’t expected to trade them the No. 1 pick so they can take Fernando Mendoza and there’s no quarterback that would make sense at No. 2. The Jets have another first-rounder and two second-round picks, but they also have three 2027 first-round picks and going the stop-gap route could signal that they’ll wait to go all in on another young quarterback.