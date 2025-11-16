 Skip navigation
Report: Jets’ Kris Boyd in critical condition after shooting

  
Published November 16, 2025 11:40 AM

Jets cornerback Kris Boyd is reportedly in critical condition after he was shot early this morning.

Boyd was shot in Midtown Manhattan, on West 38th Street near Seventh Avenue around 2 a.m., according to the New York Post.

No arrests have been made and the shooting is still being investigated.

The 29-year-old Boyd is in his first year with the Jets, having signed with them in free agency in March. He has spent the entire season on injured reserve. He was originally a 2019 seventh-round pick of the Vikings out of Texas and has also spent time with the Cardinals and Texans.

The Jets are off this weekend after playing on Thursday night.