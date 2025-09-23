Report: Jets will place LB Quincy Williams on injured reserve

Jets linebacker Quincy Williams left Sunday’s loss to the Buccaneers with a shoulder injury and he’s set to miss at least four games as a result.

Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports that Williams will be placed on injured reserve. The Jets will be in Miami next Monday night and they also have games against the Cowboys, Broncos, and Panthers before Williams will be eligible to return.

It’s not known if Williams will be back after those four games, but the injury is reportedly not considered to be a season-ending one. The Jets are signing linebacker Mark Robinson off the Patriots’ practice squad to fill out the linebacker group while Williams is out.

Williams had 15 tackles and 1.5 sacks in the first three weeks of the season. He has been a fixture in the Jets defense for the last four seasons and was a first-team All-Pro in 2023.