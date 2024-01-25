Report: Jim Harbaugh getting five-year deal

Jim Harbaugh will sign a five-year contract with the Chargers, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Harbaugh, 60, chose to return to the NFL after winning a national championship with Michigan, leaving behind two unresolved NCAA investigations.

Michigan was offering him a six-year contract extension worth $11.5 million annually, Angelique Chengelis of the Detroit News reports. It’s a good bet that Harbaugh got at least that much per season or more.

Harbaugh’s nine-year stay at Michigan was his longest at any of his stops as a head coach. He spent three seasons at the University of San Diego, four seasons at Stanford and four seasons with the 49ers.

During his NFL playing career, Harbaugh was a quarterback for the Chargers in 1999-2000. He made 17 starts.