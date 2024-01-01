Report: Jim Harbaugh hires Don Yee

Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh might soon be making a move back to the NFL.

While he has avoided talking about potential pro football interest, his actions say it all. According to ESPN.com, Harbaugh has hired agent Don Yee.

Yee represents Broncos coach Sean Payton. Yee also represented quarterback Tom Brady throughout his playing career.

If/when Harbaugh will be pursuing potential NFL interest, it will help him to have an agent with deep NFL connections. He now has one.

Whether that means he’ll be the next coach of the Chargers or the Raiders or some other NFL team remains to be seen.

Harbaugh coached the 49ers from 2011 through 2014. He interviewed with the Vikings in 2022 and the Broncos in 2023.