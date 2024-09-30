Report: Jonathan Taylor has a high ankle sprain

Colts running back Jonathan Taylor injured his ankle on a 1-yard run with 8:11 remaining. He did not return.

Taylor provided no specifics on his injury after the game.

“Feeling pretty good,” Taylor said, via Joel Erickson of the Indianapolis Star.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Taylor was diagnosed with a high ankle sprain. Rapoport adds that it’s “believed to be a pretty mild version.”

Taylor certainly will undergo further testing Monday, providing more information about how long the one-time Pro Bowler might miss.

He gained 108 yards from scrimmage, scoring on a 2-yard touchdown run, in the Colts’ 27-24 win over the previously undefeated Steelers.