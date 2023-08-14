Report: Jonathan Taylor returned to Colts’ camp Monday

Colts coach Steve Steichen said Sunday he expected running back Jonathan Taylor to return to training camp this week. Indeed, the one-time Pro Bowler was back with the team Monday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports.

Taylor spent time away, rehabbing his right ankle injury out of state since sometime last week. He remains on the active/physically unable to perform list and cannot practice until he passes a physical.

Taylor reportedly has communicated to the team that he will return to the field only when 100 percent healthy, wanting to avoid the recurring ankle issues he had last season.

He underwent surgery Jan. 25.

Taylor and the team remain in a contentious contract impasse.

The 2020 second-round selection is entering the final year of his rookie deal and is looking for an extension the Colts aren’t willing to consider until after the season.

He made a trade request late last month and his stance hasn’t changed: Taylor still wants to play elsewhere. Owner Jim Irsay publicly has said the Colts won’t trade Taylor.

Taylor, 24, has 3,841 rushing yards and 33 rushing touchdowns in three seasons.