Report: Josh Jacobs is not expected to play vs. Chargers

The Raiders won’t have running back Josh Jacobs when they play the Chargers tonight.

Jacobs is not expected to play in Week 15, according to a report from NFL Media, as he’s dealing with a quad injury. He was questionable after being listed as a non-participant on all three injury reports.

Jacobs has rushed for 805 yards with six touchdowns in 13 games this season. He’s also caught 37 passes for 296 yards. He has a league-leading 233 carries.

This will be the first game Jacobs has missed since 2021.

Zamir White is expected to start at running back. In limited opportunities, he’s rushed for 54 yards and caught six passes for 38 yards in 2023.

Raiders left tackle Kolton Miller (shoulder) and center Andre James (ankle) were previously ruled out. While defensive end Maxx Crosby (knee) is questionable, he’s expected to play.

Las Vegas has elevated center Hroniss Grass and fullback Jakob Johnson from the practice squad for Thursday’s contest.