Report: Josh Jacobs won’t report to camp without a new deal

Raiders running back Josh Jacobs told Paloma Villicana of Fox5 News in Las Vegas that he is “feeling great” and “explosive.” The team, though, might not get to see for itself for a while.

Jacobs will not report to training camp absent a new deal before Monday’s 4 p.m. ET deadline, according to Villicana.

There is no indication the sides are close to a long-term deal, but deadlines tend to prompt action, and the Raiders are running out of time.

Jacobs is set to make $10.1 million on the franchise tender this season.

He is one of three running backs with the franchise tag, and only Cowboys running back Tony Pollard has signed the tag. Giants running back Saquon Barkley has threatened to sit out into the season minus a deal.

Jacobs was a first-team All-Pro after rushing for 1,653 yards with 12 touchdowns. He also led the league with 2,053 yards from scrimmage and 393 touches.