Report: Josh Simmons out indefinitely with dislocated, fractured wrist

  
Published November 27, 2025 11:10 PM

The Chiefs will not have their left tackle for the foreseeable future.

Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, Josh Simmons suffered a dislocated and fractured wrist during Thursday’s loss to the Cowboys.

While he will receive an MRI on Friday to help determine a course of treatment, he is considered out indefinitely.

Simmons exited AT&T Stadium in a cast.

Simmons, the No. 32 overall pick of this year’s draft, missed several games while dealing with a personal matter in California earlier this year. He returned for the Week 11 loss to Denver, starting Kansas City’s last three games.

Jaylon Moore started at left tackle in Simmons’ stead during his absence and would presumably take over at the spot again.