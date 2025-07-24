Report: Justin Fields initially diagnosed with dislocated toe

News that Jets quarterback Justin Fields had to be carted off the field during Thursday’s practice led to thoughts of season-ending injuries, but the first updates on his condition have calmed some nerves around the team.

Head coach Aaron Glenn said that Fields suffered a right toe injury. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the initial diagnosis is a dislocated toe and that tests showed Fields did not suffer a fracture.

Glenn said that he did not know which toe Fields injured when his foot was stepped on during practice and Rapoport reports that it is not the big toe.

Fields is still being evaluated and there’s no word on whether he’ll miss any time, but the initial updates have likely soothed some of the bad feelings that Jets fans had when they first heard that Fields went down.