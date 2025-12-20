 Skip navigation
Report: K Charlie Smyth, Saints agree to three-year contract

  
Published December 20, 2025 01:59 PM

The Saints have agreed to a new contract with their kicker.

Via Adam Schefter of ESPN, New Orleans and Charlie Smyth have agreed to a three-year contract.

Smyth joined the Saints last year as part of the NFL’s international player pathway program after having played Gaelic football in Ireland. After spending a lot of time on New Orleans’ practice squad, Smyth made his NFL debut late last month and has made 4-of-5 field goals and all five of his extra points in three games.

Smyth’s next chance to kick will be on Sunday when the Saints host the Jets.