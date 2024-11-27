 Skip navigation
Report: Kalif Raymond to go on injured reserve

  
Published November 27, 2024 11:41 AM

It appears the Lions are going to need a new punt returner for the coming weeks.

Kalif Raymond injured his foot in last Sunday’s win over the Colts and Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that he will be placed on injured reserve. Raymond will miss at least four games as a result of the move, but is expected back for the end of the regular season and the Lions’ expected playoff run.

Raymond is averaging 14.4 yards per return this season and he had a 90-yard touchdown return against the Titans in Week Eight. Raymond also has 16 catches for 204 yards and two touchdowns on the season.

Amon-Ra St. Brown returned two punts after Raymond was hurt against the Colts and is the only other player to return a punt for the Lions this season. Practice squad wideouts Maurice Alexander and Donovan Peoples-Jones were mentioned as possible options at returner while Raymond is out of action.