Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Caeleb Dressel rediscovered the joy of swimming during months away
oly_sww1500fr_nationals_230701_1920x1080.jpg
Katie Ledecky wins by 28 seconds to cap U.S. Swimming Championships
MX RedBud 2023 Haiden Deegan waves the flag.jpg
Jett Lawrence wins 10th straight moto at RedBud Pro Motocross, Haiden Deegan scores first 250 overall
nbc_golf_gc_penske_230701.jpg
Fowler leaps up the leaderboard at Rocket Mortgage
nbc_golf_gc_pendrithandhadwin_230701.jpg
How Pendrith, Hadwin can keep up pace at RMC
nbc_golf_gc_fowlerdiscussion_230701.jpg
Fowler needs hot putting to win Rocket Mortgage

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Report: Keyshawn Johnson is out at ESPN

  • By
  Mike Florio,
  • By
  • Mike Florio
  
Published June 30, 2023 12:35 PM

His radio show went first. His job went next.

Andrew Marchand of the New York Post reports that former NFL receiver Keyshawn Johnson has been laid off by ESPN .

The news comes little more than a week after Marchand reported that Johnson’s morning show on ESPN Radio would be ending . One of the other hosts of the show, Max Kellerman, also was laid off.

But shed no tears for Keyshawn. He signed a five-year deal worth roughly $18 million last year. Per Marchand, Johnson will collect all of it.

Keyshawn also could be, as Marchand notes, a candidate to replace Shannon Sharpe on FS1’s Undisputed. However, he would likely have to give up his buyout to make that happen — and ESPN (which presumably gets some sort of write off for eating Johnson’s contract) would have to allow it.

More ESPN layoffs are expected today.

Johnson, the first overall pick in the 1997 draft, spent 11 years in the NFL, playing for the Jets, Buccaneers, Cowboys, and Panthers.