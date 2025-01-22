Report: Khalil Mack plans to play in 2025

After the Chargers’ season ended with a playoff loss to the Texans, edge rusher Khalil Mack noted he was contemplating retirement.

It apparently didn’t take him long to make a decision about his football future.

Per Adam Schefter of ESPN, Mack will play in 2025.

With his contract up, Mack is headed to free agency for the first time. The No. 5 overall pick in the 2014 draft, Mack spent his first four seasons with the Raiders before being traded to the Bears just before the 2018 season. He was then traded to the Chargers in the 2022 offseason.

A three-time first-team All-Pro and 2016 AP defensive player of the year, Mack has recorded 107.5 sacks in 167 career games. He’s also forced 32 fumbles and recorded 43 passes defensed with three interceptions.

After recording a career-high 17.0 sacks in 2023, Mack finished 2024 with 6.0 sacks, six tackles for loss, and 15 quarterback hits in 16 games. He also had 2.0 sacks in Los Angeles’ playoff loss to Houston.