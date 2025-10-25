 Skip navigation
Harrison inducted into Chargers Hall of Fame
PFT Draft: Show me something, Week 8
One win vs. Bears can do 'wonders' for Ravens

NFL sends multiple memos to teams regarding its gambling policy
Marvin Harrison Jr. is cleared to return from concussion
NFLPA officially launches executive director search
Report: Kirk Cousins is highly likely to start Sunday for Falcons vs. Dolphins

  
Published October 25, 2025 10:51 AM

The Falcons are set to turn to backup quarterback Kirk Cousins on Sunday as starter Michael Penix Jr. deals with a knee injury.

Although Penix is officially listed as questionable, Cousins is “highly likely” to be the Falcons’ starting quarterback Sunday against the Dolphins, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Penix was limited in practice this week and Falcons coach Raheem Morris said Cousins took a lot of reps with the first-string offense and will be good to go if he’s called upon.

I’m really confident in our backup,” Morris said Friday of Cousins. “We’re going to give [Penix] every opportunity we can give him. The kid is tough. He’s a guy. He’s a stud.”

Last year, the Falcons made the surprising decision both to sign Cousins to a lucrative contract in free agency, and to select Penix in the first round of the draft. Cousins ended up starting 14 games and Penix started three in 2024.

In 2025, the Falcons have made clear that Penix is their starter, if he’s healthy. But on Sunday, it looks like Penix won’t be healthy enough to go, and Cousins will return to the starting lineup.