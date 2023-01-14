 Skip navigation
Report: Kliff Kingsbury bought one-way ticket to Thailand, uninterested in OC jobs

  
Published January 14, 2023 10:42 AM
While Kliff Kingsbury was fired after the Cardinals finished the 2022 season 4-13, teams have still been interested in Kingsbury joining their staff as an offensive assistant in 2023.

But at least right now, that interest isn’t mutual.

According to Peter Schrager of FOX Sports, multiple teams contacted Kingsbury about interviewing for an offensive coordinator job. But Kingsbury bought a one-way ticket to Thailand and is not interested in interviewing at the moment.

As PFT has previously reported, Kingsbury’s contract was guaranteed through the 2026 season with an option for 2027.

There are several teams with an opening at OC, like the Jets, Patriots, Commanders, Titans, and Rams — in addition to teams who will have entirely new staffs. Kingsbury has ties to the Patriots as he was a former backup quarterback in New England. He is also a good friend of Rams head coach Sean McVay.

Kingsbury compiled a 28-37-1 record in four seasons as Arizona’s head coach and offensive play-caller. In 2020 and 2021, the Cardinals finished in the top 10 in total yards. But the Cardinals never reached the top 10 in scoring, with their highest ranking coming in at No. 11 in 2021.