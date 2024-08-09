 Skip navigation
Report: Lions T Connor Galvin to miss season with torn MCL

  
Published August 9, 2024 12:44 PM

Connor Galvin’s bid to earn a role as a backup tackle with the Lions this season has reportedly come to an end.

Galvin left Thursday night’s game with a knee injury and Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports that he has been diagnosed with a torn MCL. Galvin will miss the 2024 season as a result of the injury.

Galvin signed with the Lions after going undrafted last season and appeared in one regular season game. Colby Sorsdal, Dan Skipper, and Giovanni Manu remain in the mix for spots behind Penei Sewell and Taylor Decker.

The Lions also lost quarterback Hendon Hooker to a concussion and defensive lineman David Bada to an Achilles injury on Thursday night.