Report: Lions to hire Iowa State assistant Tyler Roehl

The Lions are hiring Tyler Roehl for a position on their offensive coaching staff, Matt Zenitz of CBS Sports reports.

Roehl leaves Iowa State, where he spent last season as assistant head coach and running backs coach. Roehl also has coached tight ends in his career.

He previously spent 11 years at North Dakota State, including his final five as the team’s offensive coordinator. The Bison won seven Division I FCS national titles and eight Missouri Valley Conference championships while Roehl was there.

The Cyclones won 11 games, made the Big 12 Conference title game and beat Miami in the Pop-Tarts Bowl in 2024. Iowa State had 2,247 rushing yards last season.

Roehl played at North Dakota State from 2004-08, earning All-America honors.