 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_rodneyhofchargers_2510124.jpg
Harrison inducted into Chargers Hall of Fame
pftdraftreplacer__113431.jpg
PFT Draft: Show me something, Week 8
nbc_pft_bearstrollravens_251024.jpg
One win vs. Bears can do ‘wonders’ for Ravens

Other PFT Content

Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Detroit Lions
NFL sends multiple memos to teams regarding its gambling policy
Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Marvin Harrison Jr. is cleared to return from concussion
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_rodneyhofchargers_2510124.jpg
Harrison inducted into Chargers Hall of Fame
pftdraftreplacer__113431.jpg
PFT Draft: Show me something, Week 8
nbc_pft_bearstrollravens_251024.jpg
One win vs. Bears can do ‘wonders’ for Ravens

Other PFT Content

Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Detroit Lions
NFL sends multiple memos to teams regarding its gambling policy
Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Marvin Harrison Jr. is cleared to return from concussion
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Report: LSU tells Brian Kelly it will be dismissing him

  
Published October 26, 2025 08:48 PM

Brian Kelly gave Louisiana a fake southern accent. Louisiana is now giving him a real Bronx cheer.

According to Pete Thamel of ESPN.com, LSU has informed head coach Brian Kelly that he will be dismissed.

The development comes a day after LSU lost to Texas A&M at home, 49-25.

It’s not yet done, and Kelly’s $54 million buyout could be an issue. Technically, LSU could try to negotiate a lower number. Kelly, in turn, could tell them, “Tough crap.”

Really, unless there’s some basis for firing Kelly for cause, there’s nothing to negotiate. If they want to fire him, they need to pay him. Less whatever he makes elsewhere.

The move pushes the NCAA buyouts to $170 million, And it’s not even Halloween.

It also creates another high-profile job that could attract current or former (or soon-to-be-former) NFL head coaches.