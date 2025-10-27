Report: LSU tells Brian Kelly it will be dismissing him

Brian Kelly gave Louisiana a fake southern accent. Louisiana is now giving him a real Bronx cheer.

According to Pete Thamel of ESPN.com, LSU has informed head coach Brian Kelly that he will be dismissed.

The development comes a day after LSU lost to Texas A&M at home, 49-25.

It’s not yet done, and Kelly’s $54 million buyout could be an issue. Technically, LSU could try to negotiate a lower number. Kelly, in turn, could tell them, “Tough crap.”

Really, unless there’s some basis for firing Kelly for cause, there’s nothing to negotiate. If they want to fire him, they need to pay him. Less whatever he makes elsewhere.

The move pushes the NCAA buyouts to $170 million, And it’s not even Halloween.

It also creates another high-profile job that could attract current or former (or soon-to-be-former) NFL head coaches.