Report: Marvin Lewis is expected to join Antonio Pierce’s staff

The Raiders have their head coach, taking the interim tag of Antonio Pierce’s title Friday. Now, he can begin the process of filling out his staff.

Pierce reportedly is consulting with Tom Coughlin.

The Raiders want Marvin Lewis in some official capacity on staff, NFL Media reports. Pierce hired Lewis to help him after he was named interim coach halfway through the season.

Lewis now is expected to have a formal role.

It is not surprising given the long relationship between the men. Lewis coached Pierce in Washington and the two were on Herm Edwards’ staff at Arizona State before Pierce joined the Raiders in 2022.

Pierce will not retain most of the team’s offensive staff, including interim coordinator Bo Hardegree, per NFL Media.

The Raiders averaged 289.5 yards per game, which ranked 27th, and 19.5 points per game, which ranked 23rd.