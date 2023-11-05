Report: Matthew Stafford not likely to play on Sunday

When the Rams face the Packers in Green Bay on Sunday, Brett Rypien likely will be playing quarterback.

Adam Schefter of ESPN.com reports that Matthew Stafford is “unlikely” to play in the Week 9 game at Lambeau Field.

Stafford suffered a thumb injury last week at Dallas. He hasn’t practiced all week. Coach Sean McVay has said the decision will be made at game time.

The Rams are off Week 10, making it more likely that Stafford will get the day off to heal, and in turn extending the window between games to three weeks.

Adding to the perception that Stafford won’t play is the fact that the Rams elevated Dresser Winn from the practice squad on Saturday. He’ll be the backup to Rypien, if as it appears Stafford doesn’t play.

The Rams could still win the game, given that the Packers have definitely not been the Packers this year. They’re 2-5 overall, and 1-2 at home.