With Matthew Stafford questionable, Rams elevate QB Dresser Winn from practice squad

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford is questionable for Sunday’s game against the Packers because of a thumb injury, and the Rams have brought up another backup quarterback in case Stafford can’t go.

Dresser Winn has been elevated from the Rams’ practice squad to their active roster for Sunday.

If Stafford can’t go, Brett Rypien would start for the Rams and Winn would back him up. If Stafford starts, Rypien will be No. 2 and Winn would be the emergency third quarterback.

Winn initially signed with the Rams this year as an undrafted rookie out of Tennessee-Martin. When he didn’t make the Rams’ roster after the preseason he briefly spent time with the Canadian Football League’s Edmonton Elks before returning to the Rams’ practice squad this week.