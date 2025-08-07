 Skip navigation
Report: Micah Parsons is dealing with back tightness

  
Published August 7, 2025 07:00 PM

There’s nothing new to report about Cowboys defensive end Micah Parsons’s bid for a new contract, but there is a new wrinkle to his ongoing impasse with the team.

Parsons had been an observer at every training camp practice until he missed Thursday’s session. Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports that Parsons is dealing with back tightness and that he was receiving treatment for that tightness during the practice session.

Parsons hasn’t been practicing as part of his push for a new deal and he requested a trade last week, so his back issue doesn’t change much about where things stand for Parsons at the moment.

It won’t do much to change the lack of confidence that Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has about Parsons being in the team’s lineup come Week 1 either, but it likely will lead plenty of people to wonder if the tightness will go away once Parsons feels Jones’s wallet tightness has disappeared.