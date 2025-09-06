Report: Micah Parsons is expected to play, but not on every down

The Micah Parsons era in Green Bay starts on Sunday. And, to no surprise, he’s expected to play.

Officially listed as questionable for the Week 1 home game against the Lions, Adam Schefter of ESPN.com reports that Parsons is expected to play, but that he’s not expected to play on every down.

Per Schefter: “The Packers still are figuring out how much to play him; it will be some, but not the full amount.”

This meshes with the report from Thursday night’s NBC pregame show, with elaboration from PFT. He was, as of two nights ago, trending toward playing — but not playing the entire game. The expectation at the time was that he’d play in obvious passing downs.

From our story: “Anything other than full participation will be less about the injury and more about not knowing the playbook when his assignment is anything other than ‘get to the quarterback.’”

The Lions will need to have a plan to keep that from happening, whenever the first Packer to wear No. 1 since Curly Lambeau steps onto the grass at Lambeau Field. If they don’t, he’ll be harassing quarterback Jared Goff on a regular basis, even if Parsons ultimately plays an irregular amount.