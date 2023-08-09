Report: Mike McGlinchey sprained his knee, out 2-3 weeks

Broncos right tackle Mike Glinchey got rolled up on during Tuesday’s practice, and he left early with a trainer.

He underwent medical testing, and Mike Klis of 9News reports that McGlinchey sprained his knee. McGlinchey will miss 2-3 weeks, which should get him back in time for the season opener.

The Broncos signed McGlinchey to a five-year, $87.5 million contract this offseason. He started all 69 regular-season games and six postseason games for the 49ers after being drafted ninth overall in 2018.

McGlinchey, 28, is looking for his first Pro Bowl.