Report: Mike Vrabel set to interview with Panthers Thursday

Former Titans head coach Mike Vrabel is interviewing with the Falcons for the second time on Wednesday and he is reportedly going to head to another NFC South team on Thursday.

Jeff Darlington of ESPN reports that Vrabel is scheduled to fly from Atlanta to Charlotte in order to interview with the Panthers about their head coaching vacancy. Vrabel has also interviewed with the Chargers in addition to the Falcons.

The Panthers, who fired Frank Reich during the season, are holding second interviews with Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris and Buccaneers offensive coordinator Dave Canales on Wednesday. There’s also been word of plans for a second interview with their defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero.

Carolina interviewed 11 candidates in all during their first round of meetings. They have since hired Dan Morgan as their new General Manager and that move will likely impact the final steps in their coaching search.