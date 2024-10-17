Report: Mike Williams is back at the Jets’ facility Thursday

Jets wide receiver Mike Williams didn’t practice on Wednesday, but he’s reportedly back with the team on Thursday.

Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that Williams is at the team’s facility.

Williams’s absence was due to personal reasons and it came after an eventful couple of days. Monday night’s loss to the Bills ended with Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers blaming a game-ending interception on Williams running the wrong route and Tuesday saw the team trade for Davante Adams in a move that made in unclear whether Williams will have any role with the team in the future.

That uncertainty only grew thanks to word that the Jets are shopping Williams to other clubs with the trade deadline coming at the end of the month.

Williams signed with the Jets this offseason as he came off of the torn ACL he suffered with the Chargers last season. He has 10 catches for 145 yards this season.