nbc_pft_detvsmin_241017.jpg
Can the Vikings maintain winning ways vs. Lions?
nbc_pft_brandonbeane_241017.jpg
Beane makes it clear Bills are still 'all in'
nbc_pft_jerryjonescowboys_241017.jpg
Jones must be willing to face important questions

Drake Maye throws three TD passes, but Patriots get blown out by Texans to fall to 1-5
Will Anderson is the AFC defensive player of the week
Cleveland Browns vs Baltimore Ravens
Report: Nick Chubb is expected to play in Week 7
Las Vegas Raiders v Denver Broncos
Maxx Crosby lashes out at criticism over his failure to attend Browns game
Drake Maye throws three TD passes, but Patriots get blown out by Texans to fall to 1-5
Will Anderson is the AFC defensive player of the week
Cleveland Browns vs Baltimore Ravens
Report: Nick Chubb is expected to play in Week 7
Las Vegas Raiders v Denver Broncos
Maxx Crosby lashes out at criticism over his failure to attend Browns game
Report: Mike Williams is back at the Jets’ facility Thursday

  
Published October 17, 2024 10:11 AM

Jets wide receiver Mike Williams didn’t practice on Wednesday, but he’s reportedly back with the team on Thursday.

Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that Williams is at the team’s facility.

Williams’s absence was due to personal reasons and it came after an eventful couple of days. Monday night’s loss to the Bills ended with Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers blaming a game-ending interception on Williams running the wrong route and Tuesday saw the team trade for Davante Adams in a move that made in unclear whether Williams will have any role with the team in the future.

That uncertainty only grew thanks to word that the Jets are shopping Williams to other clubs with the trade deadline coming at the end of the month.

Williams signed with the Jets this offseason as he came off of the torn ACL he suffered with the Chargers last season. He has 10 catches for 145 yards this season.