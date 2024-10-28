Report: MRI shows Jordan Love avoided major groin injury

Packers head coach Matt LaFleur said on Sunday that the team had a “high level” of concern about quarterback Jordan Love’s groin injury, but it looks like they can breathe a sigh of relief in Green Bay.

Love went for an MRI on Monday and NFL Media reports that it shows he avoided a serious injury. He’ll get treatment this week and the belief is that he will have a chance to play in Week Nine against the Lions.

The Packers will practice on Wednesday and Love’s participation level in that workout will provide a hint about the quarterback’s availability on Sunday.

Malik Willis, who started two games when Love was out with a knee injury earlier this season, replaced Love and threw a touchdown pass to tight end Tucker Kraft early in the fourth quarter. Willis was 4-of-5 for 56 yards and he ran four times for 23 yards.