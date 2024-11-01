Report: NFL “is reviewing” Nick Bosa’s post-game MAGA hat

The league ignored the hot potato as long as it could.

After multiple requests from multiple media outlets went unanswered (we sent two emails and heard the soft sound cricket wings in response), the league has leaked to Mark Maske of the publish-no-endorsement Washington Post that it is “reviewing” 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa’s wearing of a “Make America Great Again” hat on the field after Sunday night’s win over the Cowboys.

“Make America Great Again,” if you’ve been completely disconnected from society for the last nine years, if the rallying cry for three-time presidential candidate Donald Trump.

Bosa videobombed the interview that NBC’s Melissa Stark was conducting with 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy, tight end George Kittle, and running back Isaac Guerendo. Bosa pointed to the hat, which was hard to read because it had gold letters on white material.

Per Maske, Bosa isn’t facing a suspension, but he could be fined. Maske adds that no decision is expected before next week.

Right. After the election. Even though fines routinely are issued in the days after a given slate of games, the NFL’s strategy for minimizing huffing, puffing, and/or blowing the house down from a vocal minority of fans consists of: (1) saying nothing about it at all until the bad-news witching-hour dump; and (2) doing nothing until all votes have been cast and counted.

Really, there’s nothing to review. It’s a violation or it isn’t. The plain language of the rule says it is. The business interests of the NFL says to delay.

Probably until right about this time next Friday afternoon.