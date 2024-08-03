 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_mailbag_240802.jpg
PFT Mailbag: Why overturn Sunday Ticket verdict?
nbc_pftpm_sundayticket_240802.jpg
Judge overturns verdict in Sunday Ticket lawsuit
nbc_pftpm_newnflrules_240802.jpg
Key changes to NFL rulebook for 2024 season

Other PFT Content

Pittsburgh Steelers OTA Offseason Workout
Russell Wilson: Calf injury nothing to panic about
nbc_pft_jjlearningoffense_240513.jpg
Vikings haven’t engaged much with J.J. McCarthy on rookie deal
Kansas City Chiefs v Los Angeles Chargers
NFL attacks jury’s basis for coming up with $4.7 billion verdict
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_mailbag_240802.jpg
PFT Mailbag: Why overturn Sunday Ticket verdict?
nbc_pftpm_sundayticket_240802.jpg
Judge overturns verdict in Sunday Ticket lawsuit
nbc_pftpm_newnflrules_240802.jpg
Key changes to NFL rulebook for 2024 season

Other PFT Content

Pittsburgh Steelers OTA Offseason Workout
Russell Wilson: Calf injury nothing to panic about
nbc_pft_jjlearningoffense_240513.jpg
Vikings haven’t engaged much with J.J. McCarthy on rookie deal
Kansas City Chiefs v Los Angeles Chargers
NFL attacks jury’s basis for coming up with $4.7 billion verdict
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Report: NFLPA tells NFL, Fanatics not to sell Marvin Harrison Jr. jerseys

  
Published August 3, 2024 06:56 PM

After Cardinals receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. signed his rookie contract, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reported that the deal gave the NFL Players Association the ability to sell his jerseys, despite a lingering dispute with apparel provider Fanatics.

Now, Rapoport reports that the NFLPA has told the NFL, the Cardinals, and Fanatics that they are not permitted to sell Harrison’s jersey.

Searches at NFLShop.com and the Cardinals’ official website return no jerseys for the son of Hall of Famer Marvin Harrison.

Fanatics has sued Harrison Jr. for breach of contract, based on a deal that was allegedly done while he was playing at Ohio State. The case remains pending.

It’s unclear how Harrison has been able to prevent the jersey sales, if (as reported) he signed a contract containing the language allowing it. Regardless, everyone who would be getting a piece of the action is currently getting nothing from anyone who would spend their money on a Harrison jersey.