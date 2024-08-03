Report: NFLPA tells NFL, Fanatics not to sell Marvin Harrison Jr. jerseys

After Cardinals receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. signed his rookie contract, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reported that the deal gave the NFL Players Association the ability to sell his jerseys, despite a lingering dispute with apparel provider Fanatics.

Now, Rapoport reports that the NFLPA has told the NFL, the Cardinals, and Fanatics that they are not permitted to sell Harrison’s jersey.

Searches at NFLShop.com and the Cardinals’ official website return no jerseys for the son of Hall of Famer Marvin Harrison.

Fanatics has sued Harrison Jr. for breach of contract, based on a deal that was allegedly done while he was playing at Ohio State. The case remains pending.

It’s unclear how Harrison has been able to prevent the jersey sales, if (as reported) he signed a contract containing the language allowing it. Regardless, everyone who would be getting a piece of the action is currently getting nothing from anyone who would spend their money on a Harrison jersey.