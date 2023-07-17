 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Baltimore Orioles v Toronto Blue Jays
Pickups of the Day: Rodriguez Returns
  • George Bissell
    ,
  • George Bissell
    ,
NASCAR Cup Series Crayon 301 - Qualifying
Monday NASCAR Cup race at New Hampshire: Start time, TV and more
Toledo v Notre Dame
Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 11 Ramon Henderson, senior safety

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_lpgard4hls_230716.jpg
Highlights: Dana Open, Round 4
16895507942.jpg
Highlights: Kaulig Companies Championship, Round 4
nbc_golf_pga_norrmanintv_230716.jpg
Norrman ‘cannot process’ capturing first PGA title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Baltimore Orioles v Toronto Blue Jays
Pickups of the Day: Rodriguez Returns
  • George Bissell
    ,
  • George Bissell
    ,
NASCAR Cup Series Crayon 301 - Qualifying
Monday NASCAR Cup race at New Hampshire: Start time, TV and more
Toledo v Notre Dame
Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 11 Ramon Henderson, senior safety

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_lpgard4hls_230716.jpg
Highlights: Dana Open, Round 4
16895507942.jpg
Highlights: Kaulig Companies Championship, Round 4
nbc_golf_pga_norrmanintv_230716.jpg
Norrman ‘cannot process’ capturing first PGA title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Report: No long-term deal expected for Tony Pollard and Cowboys

  
Published July 17, 2023 07:36 AM

Cowboys running back Tony Pollard signed his franchise tag earlier this offseason and it looks like that will be the only thing he signs ahead of the 2023 season.

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports that Pollard is not expected to sign a multi-year deal with the Cowboys before Monday afternoon’s deadline for tagged players to sign anything other than a one-year deal with their teams.

Barring a late change of heart on both sides, Pollard will be in line to make $10.091 million this year. He won’t be able to sign a new deal with the Cowboys until after the 2023 season and will then be on track for another tag or free agency if he’s unable to agree to a deal.

Two other running backs were tagged this year, but Saquon Barkley and Josh Jacobs have not signed their tags and there is not much optimism about long-term agreements in either case as deadline day gets underway.