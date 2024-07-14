Report: No long-term deal for Tee Higgins before Monday’s deadline

Monday is the deadline for players who received franchise tags to sign long-term deals with their teams and it looks like it will pass without wide receiver Tee Higgins extending his stay with the Bengals.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Higgins will not sign a multi-year deal with the team. Higgins signed his franchise tag last month and is guaranteed $21.816 million under the terms of the tag.

Assuming that turns out to be the case, Higgins will be the only player who will play out the year on a tag. Jaguars edge rusher Joshua Hines-Allen, Ravens defensive tackle Justin Madubuike, Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr., Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson, and Buccaneers safety Antoine Winfield Jr. all signed long-term deals while Giants edge rusher Brian Burns and Titans cornerback L’Jarius Sneed signed new deals after being traded to their new clubs.

Patriots safety Kyle Dugger was the lone transition tag recipient and he also signed a long-term deal.

No deal would put Higgins on track to become a free agent after the 2024 season. With fellow wideout Ja’Marr Chase also up for a new contract, that might mean the coming season is the last one Higgins will spend in Cincinnati.