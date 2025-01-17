 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_showmeomethign_250117.jpg
PFT Draft: Divisional Round Show Me Something
nbc_pft_wshdetprev_250117.jpg
Why Gibbs should get more snaps than Montgomery
nbc_pft_texanschiefscase_250117.jpg
Texans have ‘puncher’s chance’ vs. Chiefs

Other PFT Content

Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
NFC Wild Card Playoffs: Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Rams
Cooper Kupp uses prayer to cope with reduced role
NFL: Detroit Lions at Chicago Bears
Talk of Raiders hiring Ben Johnson intensifies
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_showmeomethign_250117.jpg
PFT Draft: Divisional Round Show Me Something
nbc_pft_wshdetprev_250117.jpg
Why Gibbs should get more snaps than Montgomery
nbc_pft_texanschiefscase_250117.jpg
Texans have ‘puncher’s chance’ vs. Chiefs

Other PFT Content

Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
NFC Wild Card Playoffs: Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Rams
Cooper Kupp uses prayer to cope with reduced role
NFL: Detroit Lions at Chicago Bears
Talk of Raiders hiring Ben Johnson intensifies
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Report: Packers part ways with DL coach Jason Rebrovich

  
Published January 16, 2025 07:40 PM

The Packers have fired defensive line coach Jason Rebrovich, Rob Demovsky of ESPN reports.

Rebrovich coached outside linebackers (2022) and was the pass rush specialist (2023) under previous coordinator Joe Barry and moved to the defensive line this past season under new coordinator Jeff Hafley.

Rebrovich has 23 years of coaching experience, including 11 seasons in the NFL. He previously was with the Bills (2013-16) and the Jaguars (2017-20).

He jumped to the NFL from Syracuse, following head coach Doug Marrone to the Bills. He was a defensive quality control coach for one season before a promotion to assistant defensive line coach and then outside linebackers. Rebrovich finished his time in Buffalo as the defensive line coach.

He was assistant defensive line coach and then defensive line coach in his time in Jacksonville.