Report: Packers part ways with DL coach Jason Rebrovich

The Packers have fired defensive line coach Jason Rebrovich, Rob Demovsky of ESPN reports.

Rebrovich coached outside linebackers (2022) and was the pass rush specialist (2023) under previous coordinator Joe Barry and moved to the defensive line this past season under new coordinator Jeff Hafley.

Rebrovich has 23 years of coaching experience, including 11 seasons in the NFL. He previously was with the Bills (2013-16) and the Jaguars (2017-20).

He jumped to the NFL from Syracuse, following head coach Doug Marrone to the Bills. He was a defensive quality control coach for one season before a promotion to assistant defensive line coach and then outside linebackers. Rebrovich finished his time in Buffalo as the defensive line coach.

He was assistant defensive line coach and then defensive line coach in his time in Jacksonville.