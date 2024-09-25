Report: Panthers OL Damien Lewis has a tear in his elbow

Panthers starting left guard Damien Lewis played 54 of 74 snaps on Sunday before leaving with an elbow injury. He did not practice Wednesday.

Coach Dave Canales said Lewis injured his ulnar collateral ligament.

Now comes word that Lewis actually tore the UCL in his elbow, Jordan Schultz reports. Lewis will miss at least one game but a stint on injured reserve is unlikely since Lewis plans eventually to play through it.

Lewis signed a four-year, $53 million deal with the Panthers in March.

The Seahawks made him a third-round pick in 2020, and he started all 61 games he played for Seattle in his time there.