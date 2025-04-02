Report: Patriots have received multiple trade inquiries about QB Joe Milton

The Patriots have received multiple trade inquires about quarterback Joe Milton III, Karen Guregian and Mark Daniels of masslive.com report.

The Patriots drafted Drake Maye with the third overall pick a year ago and signed veteran Joshua Dobbs to a two-year, $8 million deal to back him up this season. That would leave Milton as the likely No. 3 quarterback.

The Patriots drafted Milton with a sixth-round choice in 2024, and he completed 22 of 29 passes for 241 yards and a touchdown in a Week 18 upset victory over the Bills. He also ran for 16 yards and a touchdown on 10 carries.

Milton was active for only one other game.

He dressed as the emergency quarterback in the other 15 games.

If the Patriots decide to move Milton, it likely wouldn’t happen until after the draft, per masslive.

“I think Joe’s did everything that they asked him to do last year. Sounds like in conversations that he worked extremely hard, and that’s tough when you’re a quarterback,” Patriots coach Mike Vrabel said earlier this week. “Everybody wants to play. Everybody wants to be the starter. That’s great to have that attitude. And he was ready for his opportunity there late in the season, which I commend him on, just like I would any player that sat there and went through a long season, a difficult season, and then got the opportunity, went out, won a football game, played well, helped his team win.

“And then where that leads to, we’ll see as the draft approaches, or where Joe is on April 7 to start our offseason program. But you have to give Joe credit for being ready to go, going from the third quarterback to being able to win that football game and stay ready and stay hungry.”