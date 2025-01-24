Report: Patriots hire Browns assistant Ashton Grant as their QBs coach

The Patriots are hiring Ashton Grant as their quarterbacks coach, Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports reports.

Grant also interviewed for the Packers’ quarterbacks job this offseason.

He joined the Browns in 2020 as the team’s Bill Willis Coaching Fellowship recipient and extended his time in the same through through 2021. The Browns created the opportunity for a rising minority coach with a focus on the offensive side of the ball.

In 2022, Grant earned a promotion to an offensive quality control coach.

The past two seasons Grant has served as the offensive assistant/quarterbacks.

He now will get a chance to learn under Mike Vrabel and Josh McDaniels in New England.