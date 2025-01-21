 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_glennreax_v4_250122.jpg
mahomes.jpg
Can the Bills defense outlast the Chiefs offense?
mahomes.jpg
Can the Bills defense outlast the Chiefs offense?
nbc_csu_nfcchamp_250122.jpg
Simms: Eagles need better pass game vs. Commanders

Report: Patriots interviewed Josh McDaniels for offensive coordinator

  
Published January 21, 2025 04:40 PM

What’s old could be new again in New England.

As has been expected, Josh McDaniels has interviewed for the Patriots’ offensive coordinator job under Mike Vrabel, Mark Daniels of MassLive.com reports.

Vrabel has said that McDaniels was on the long list of offensive coordinator candidates.

This would be McDaniels’ third stint with New England. He first joined the club in 2001 as a personnel assistant, working his way up to offensive coordinator and QBs coach from 2006-2008 before departing to become Denver’s head coach. He returned in 2012 and was New England’s offensive coordinator before becoming Las Vegas’ head coach in 2022.

McDaniels won six Super Bowls with the Patriots as an assistant under head coach Bill Belichick.

New England has also spoken with Vikings assistant offensive coordinator Grant Udinski, former Bears interim coach Thomas Brown, and Chargers passing game coordinator Marcus Brady.