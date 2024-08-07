Report: Patriots remove themselves from trade talks for Brandon Aiyuk

The Patriots are out of the running for Brandon Aiyuk, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

The team had the framework of a deal in place with the 49ers for the star receiver pending working out a long-term contract agreement with Aiyuk. But Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area said Aiyuk did not show interest in going to New England.

The Browns also have the framework of a deal in place with the 49ers, and the Steelers resumed talks with San Francisco on Tuesday to try to work out trade terms.

Signing Aiyuk remains the hang up, though, as he seeks to become one of the league’s highest-paid receivers.

He is scheduled to make $14.124 million on a fifth-year option, well below market value with 21 receivers now with an annual average at least $20 million.

Aiyuk, 26, has 153 receptions for 2,357 yards and 15 touchdowns the past two seasons.