Report: Patriots will hire Alex Van Pelt as their offensive coordinator

Jerod Mayo has reportedly found the offensive coordinator for his first staff as the Patriots head coach.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that the Patriots will hire Alex Van Pelt for the job. Van Pelt was fired by the Browns last month after spending four seasons with the team.

Van Pelt also served as the quarterbacks coach in Cleveland and he’s served in that role for the Bengals, Packers, Buccaneers, and Bills as well over the course of his career. He also played quarterback in the NFL for a decade and that experience all figures to be essential to his role in 2024 because the Patriots need a big improvement in quarterback play.

The identity of the quarterback that Van Pelt will be working with will be up in the air a little while longer, but the Patriots have now settled on who will be leading the way for their offense on the coaching side of things.