 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_fnia_tuaonflores_240822.jpg
Dungy, Harrison share insight on coaching dynamics
nbc_pft_bonixstartingv2_240822.jpg
Nix becomes Payton’s 1st rookie QB to start a year
nbc_pft_petecarroll_240822.jpg
Carroll isn’t ‘desiring’ coaching right now

Other PFT Content

NFL: AUG 24 Preseason - Steelers at Falcons
Chargers sign LB Frank Ginda, S Jalyn Phillips
Syndication: Akron Beacon Journal
Jordan Love makes short, but effective, appearance for Packers
Los Angeles Chargers Training Camp
Jim Harbaugh evades question about NCAA sanctions
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_fnia_tuaonflores_240822.jpg
Dungy, Harrison share insight on coaching dynamics
nbc_pft_bonixstartingv2_240822.jpg
Nix becomes Payton’s 1st rookie QB to start a year
nbc_pft_petecarroll_240822.jpg
Carroll isn’t ‘desiring’ coaching right now

Other PFT Content

NFL: AUG 24 Preseason - Steelers at Falcons
Chargers sign LB Frank Ginda, S Jalyn Phillips
Syndication: Akron Beacon Journal
Jordan Love makes short, but effective, appearance for Packers
Los Angeles Chargers Training Camp
Jim Harbaugh evades question about NCAA sanctions
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Report: Potential Brandon Aiyuk trade to Commanders is back in play

  
Published August 22, 2024 10:16 PM

The Commanders have traded away first-round receiver Jahan Dotson. They could soon be trading for another first-rounder receiver.

Appearing Thursday on KNBR, Mike Silver of the San Francisco Chronicle put the Commanders back in play for a potential trade for 49ers receiver Brandon Aiyuk.

In recent weeks, after plenty of noise regarding a possible Aiyuk trade, it has gotten quiet again. And it has seemed to be down to staying with the 49ers and being traded to the Steelers.

With the Commanders trading Dotson, it makes sense for the Commanders to pursue Aiyuk, who would be reunited with former Arizona State teammate Jayden Daniels.

Whatever happens, the clock is ticking. With the first Sunday of the regular season only 17 days away, it will take plenty of effort to get Aiyuk up to speed in a new city.

Aiyuk is due to make $14.1 million this year. The 49ers had chances to trade him before the draft, but they refused to accept any offers. More recently, the reporting (some of which has been all over the place) has suggested that both the Patriots and Browns were ready to go, but that Aiyuk didn’t want to go to those teams.