Report: Potential Brandon Aiyuk trade to Commanders is back in play

The Commanders have traded away first-round receiver Jahan Dotson. They could soon be trading for another first-rounder receiver.

Appearing Thursday on KNBR, Mike Silver of the San Francisco Chronicle put the Commanders back in play for a potential trade for 49ers receiver Brandon Aiyuk.

In recent weeks, after plenty of noise regarding a possible Aiyuk trade, it has gotten quiet again. And it has seemed to be down to staying with the 49ers and being traded to the Steelers.

With the Commanders trading Dotson, it makes sense for the Commanders to pursue Aiyuk, who would be reunited with former Arizona State teammate Jayden Daniels.

Whatever happens, the clock is ticking. With the first Sunday of the regular season only 17 days away, it will take plenty of effort to get Aiyuk up to speed in a new city.

Aiyuk is due to make $14.1 million this year. The 49ers had chances to trade him before the draft, but they refused to accept any offers. More recently, the reporting (some of which has been all over the place) has suggested that both the Patriots and Browns were ready to go, but that Aiyuk didn’t want to go to those teams.