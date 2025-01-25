 Skip navigation
Report: QB coach Scott Tolzien to leave Cowboys

  
Published January 25, 2025 11:49 AM

The Cowboys went with continuity at head coach by bumping Brian Schottenheimer up from offensive coordinator, but they won’t be bringing back the rest of the offensive staff.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that quarterbacks coach Scott Tolzien is set to leave the team. Tolzien’s contract is up and his next stop is not known.

Tolzien joined the Cowboys as a coaching assistant in 2020 and he took on the quarterbacks coach role in 2023. He has also coached at Wisconsin, which is where he played quarterback before embarking on an NFL career.

Tolzien started two games for the Packers in 2013 and he made two more starts for the Colts later in his career.